Lukaku prevents Gladbacher’s dream start in the premier class | Free press

Milan (dpa) – Pumped up and disappointed for the time being, the Gladbach pros trotted out of the San Siro lawn. During the return to the Champions League, Borussia were very close to the surprise victory of Italian vice-champions Inter Milan.

Ramy Bensebaini (63rd) and Jonas Hofmann (84th) scored 2: 2 (0: 0) for the team of coach Marco Rose, who led shortly before the end. Star striker Romelu Lukaku (49th and 90th) snatched the guests from all dreams. In Group B, the Real Madrid star ensemble and Shakhtar Donetsk, who lead Group B after a completely surprising 3-2 in Madrid, are now waiting.

“We can live with the point in two or three hours, but at the moment it doesn’t feel good,” national player Matthias Ginter told streaming service DAZN. “We have shown that we can keep pace, although we haven’t done everything perfectly.” His team had “not allowed so much throughout the game.” Scorer Hofmann said after Lukaku’s second goal: “It’s extremely bitter. We are unable to defend this corner. “

Rose put her offensive team on its first in the premier class. At first, however, the Gladbachers showed respect for the big names. Before kick-off, Rose had warned of Lukaku, who was primarily Nico Elvedi. Beside the Belgian massif was Alexis Sánchez, followed by Christian Eriksen, who fired the first warning shot in the arms of Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer with a free kick from a good 35 meters (13th).

Borussia lacked speed in the first half and especially precision in the opposing half. Rose had set up a chain of three behind Alassane Pléa, who had just become a father. Sporting director Max Eberl said the team should appear “brave”, “disgusting” and “cheeky”. The matches against Real and Donetsk will not be easier. The switch game worked too rarely.

The hosts had to do without former Dortmund Achraf Hakimi, infected with the corona virus. The announcement of the positive test a few hours before kick-off had no impact on the process at venerable Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. 1000 spectators created a European Cup atmosphere, but the almost shouted instructions from Milan coach Antonio Conte could be heard clearly.

Pushed by Eriksen, Inter put the Bundesliga under pressure. Lukaku’s arrival in the penalty area narrowly missed the post (41st). Other than that, the defense around Elvedi and Ginter was remarkably secure near goal for a long time. Their own offensive efforts, like Jonas Hofmann (33rd) or Marcus Thuram (44th), did not systematically finish the Gladbachers. But they showed that Inter’s defense can be cracked with more speed.

Conte called forward Lautaro Martínez for the second half, who immediately adapted perfectly. The Argentinian led the first goal thanks to Lukako, whom the Gladbach team did not keep for a moment. After that it became more difficult for the Rose-Elf to enter the game offensively – before referee Björn Kuipers pointed out the point according to the video footage. Former Bayern professional Arturo Vidal fouled Thuram in the penalty area, Bensebaini has certainly converted.

Inter then determined the game. Martínez hit the post (81st). Counter-opportunities rarely arose for Borussia – Hofmann used the most important one perfectly. Then came Lukaku again.