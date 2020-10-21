iPhone 12: What’s Changing for Apple, Customers, and the Charger-Free Environment

Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 family to the world last week, and the long-awaited line of smartphones has made some significant changes, being the first to offer 5G connectivity, marking the debut of the LiDAR sensor in the camera, offering a smaller and lighter body compared to the previous generation and more.

Accessories Oct 19

Economy and market 19 Oct.

However, one of the points that captured the most attention throughout the presentation was the news that Apple would be putting the charger in the iPhone case. As Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives of the Cupertino giant, explains, the measure aims to mitigate the impact of the production of devices on the environment, with a sharp reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere.

Therefore, the HDBlog.it website has carried out a detailed analysis of Apple’s statements, as well as the actual impacts of removing the charger for the business, customers and the environment, and TudoCelular has gathered the main points of this text. Check-out:

Everyone has access to a charger … be?

The first things to take into account are that not only will the iPhone 12 line lose its charger and headphones, but also the iPhone 11 family, iPhone SE and iPhone XR, which are Apple’s solutions for 2020. In addition, the Le The manufacturer starts from the optimistic assumption that all buyers of their iPhones will have a charger with a USB-C connection available to them, allowing the use of the only accessory included – the Lightning to USB-C cable.

The point is, Apple is actually envisioning a very small audience. In the iOS ecosystem, only the iPhone 11 line offers a charger with a USB-C connection, while everything else still maintains the USB-A port. Even for users coming from Android, where USB-C is more adopted, there is a lot of optimism involved, as few models equipped with the little robot have a compatible charger in the box.

The same applies to headphones, knowing that Apple smartphones no longer bring a P2 port. Only users who have an iPhone 8 or higher will have a headset with a Lightning connector. Ultimately, the vast majority of consumers will be forced to purchase a charger and possibly a separate headset, which Apple is offering for sale in the form of the new 20W adapter.

There is less impact on the environment, but not so much

Based on the so-called CO2 emissions impact measure, and on the basis of Apple’s optimistic expectation that no one will need to buy a new charger, the removal of the accessory out of the box should offer a paltry 2.85% advantage. The calculation is based on the environmental report produced by Apple (which you can view in full at this link), which indicates that the entire iPhone 12 cycle, including production, packaging, shipping, use and recycling will generate 70 kg of carbon emissions.





In comparison, the iPhone 11 cycle (environmental report on this link), with exactly the same steps, generates 72kg of carbon. The promised reduction comes almost entirely from the smaller packaging (-1%) and better fuel efficiency (-3%) of the new A14 Bionic. Despite this, the production impact of the iPhone 12 is 4% greater than that of the iPhone 11, thanks to components used for 5G network compatibility and other innovations, like Ceramic Shield.

The impact of separate purchases

As we mentioned above, Apple’s bullish scenario is not a reality and many users will need to purchase chargers and headphones separately. This will end up having an even greater impact than before, as each additional accessory has its own cycle of use, including transport and production. Despite this, considering that the company does not reject carbon emissions from its accessories, it is fair to assume that this consumption must at least correspond to the scenario where the phone and charger are included in the box. However, even today we have seen how not exactly well planned the strategy.

In France, due to local laws, Apple is forced to ship headphones with the iPhone 12. Probably considering that this is a more economical measure than redesigning the box exclusively for the European country, the giant from Cupertino shipped their Earpods in a separate box – this box appears to be basically the same type used on the phone, including the dimensions and, therefore, the monetary and environmental cost of production. Thus, we have twice as many cases as a hypothetical scenario where the accessories were shipped in the same packaging as the smartphone.

At least at one point there are indeed savings: the charger. The 20W adapter sold by Apple has an energy efficiency of 87.8%, compared to 73.1% of the older 5W adapter that shipped in previous generations. With better efficiency, less energy consumption and therefore less carbon emissions.

Impact on the pockets of Apple and consumers

The economic impacts of removing accessories is one example, as we still don’t know the prices for new iPhones in Brazil. Even so, given the rumors about domestic prices of devices, in addition to the huge increase in values ​​from past generations and support services, we can expect the impacts calculated for Europe by HDBlog .it are similar or even more important in the Brazilian market.

So, based on European values, the standard iPhone 12 with 64 GB of storage costs 939 euros, 100 more than the iPhone 11 at launch. The difference, however, is that the previous model had a charger and headphones included.

For those who buy the new iPhone and want to buy the accessories separately, it will be necessary to invest 25 euros in the 20W charger and 19 euros in the headset with Lightning connector. In summary, a kit similar to the previous generation will cost 144 euros more, an increase of over 17%, with 5% being used only for accessories.

Following these figures, and calculating a forecast from the iPhone 11 sales estimates last year, which reached 185 million according to the agency Wedbush Securities, the additional expenses generated if only 20% of these potential buyers were buying headphones and chargers. aside, it’s about $ 1.5 billion.

That supposed $ 1.5 billion more in Apple’s pocket won’t necessarily translate into the company’s profits. Indeed, all the new technologies integrated into the iPhone 12, such as 5G and MagSafe, “should have an impact on production costs, being 30% to 35% more expensive than previous iPhones”, according to the analyst. Angelo Zino of CFRA Search on board.

Economic impact greater than reduction of environmental impact

With a 2.85% reduction in environmental impact compared to carbon emissions considering only the iPhone 12, the question ultimately is how much the sale of headphones and chargers aside will compensate. these gains negatively. In addition, the additional costs that this separate purchase will bring to consumers are significant and should translate into a natural increase in Apple’s revenue. It will be interesting to know if these costs will not push consumers to turn to cheaper alternatives in Apple’s wallet.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The Apple iPhone 12 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.