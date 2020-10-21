Movies released! SKY promotes the open signal of AXN, HBO and Telecine channels

After releasing more than ten children’s channels for Children’s Day, SKY announced on Wednesday (21) that more channels are opening for this October. This time, the winners were broadcasters of films and series.

In the list are the channels AXN, HBO and Telecine, at different times. The promotional period includes postal and prepaid customers with active recharge.

The first to broadcast the signal is AXN, between October 20 and 29. The highlight is the French series “Candice Renoir”, which shows the return of a policeman – absent for nearly a decade to care for his four children – for the French police. The debut will take place this Wednesday (21), at 9 p.m.

HBO channels will be available for free at the launch of “The Undoing” on October 25 at 10 p.m. for postpaid subscribers. In prepaid, they will be open from October 23 to 25.

Finally, the Telecine channels will be open from October 29 to November 2. The main titles of the program include “My mother is One Piece 3”, “Dolittle”, “Parasite”, “Ford vs Ferrari”, “Jojo Rabbit”, Adams Family “,” Project Gemini “,” Um Espião Animal “and” 1917 ”.

SKY Play users will also be able to check the content of the channels that are part of the action. The platform allows access by Channel 1 on equipment with recording function and Internet connection, by computer and by the application for mobile devices.

Access on mobile phones can be done through the operator’s official app, which can be downloaded from the links on the map below the text.

Post paid:

AXN (Channels 136 and HD 536) – October 20 to 29 HBO (Channels 120 and HD 520) – during the screening of the first episode of “The Undoing”, with the first 20 minutes broadcast on the SKY channel) Télécinéma (channels 100 , 101, 102, 103, 104 and 105 and HD 500, 501, 502, 503, 504 and 505) – October 29 to November 2

Prepaid:

AXN (Channels 136 and HD 536) – October 20 to 29, HBO (Channels 120, 121, 122, 124, 125, 126, 127 and 128 and HD 520, 521, 522, 524, 525, 526, 527 and 528) – October 23 to 25 Telecine (channels 100, 101, 102, 103, 104 and 105 and HD 500, 501, 502, 503, 504 and 505) – October 29 to November 2

Did you like SKY’s new open signal to post and pre-clients? Tell us your opinion in the comments box.