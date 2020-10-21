Windows 10 October 2020 update, the list of known errors

As in previous versions, the Windows 10 October 2020 update contains several known bugs. 20H2 is not without its problems. Microsoft is officially announcing several bugs that have not yet been fixed.

This list should be known as any bug will likely trigger Microsoft’s implementation of restrictions. In this way, the giant limits the number of victims if the problems are classified as “serious”.

We have a total of three unsolved problems. On Windows 10 20H2, an error may occur during or after updating the device with Conexant or Conexant ISST audio drivers. We also deal with the IME and the Japanese and Chinese languages.

Regarding Conexant audio drivers, Redmond announces that a study is currently being conducted to determine the cause of these errors.

Windows 10 October 2020 Update, 3 + 1 known issues

Note that a fourth issue is also announced. It is a bug in the installation of certain third-party drivers. It is specified on this subject

“During the installation of a third-party driver, the following error message may appear:” Windows cannot verify the publisher of this driver software. “You may also receive an ‘No Signature’ error when you try to view the signature properties using Windows Explorer.”

This issue does not only affect the October 2020 update. Other versions of the operating system are also affected. According to Microsoft, this affects Windows 10 1803 and higher. The good news is that the situation has been corrected. However, you are asked to contact the manufacturer of the affected device for an updated driver.

This list of known issues is small. The various corrections should therefore not take too long. However, we don’t have an exact timeline.