ROG Phone 3 in Brazil! ASUS Announces Gaming Phone Release Date

Announced in July this year, the ROG Phone 3 already has a date to land in Brazil. ASUS ‘latest gaming phone will hit the domestic market on October 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

The manufacturer even sent out an invitation to the press with details of the schedule for the live broadcast that will make the smartphone official in the country. You can see the following image:

The device has already been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) since the end of September, which authorizes its launch in the country. Moreover, it comes with more powerful specs to provide improved gaming experience for users.

ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, Full HD + resolution and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. In addition, it has a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset – with support for 5G -, 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In the whole camera there are three sensors of 64 MP + 13 MP (ultra-wide) + 5 MP (macro) and a front of 24 MP. The main configurations are completed by the 6000 mAh battery and Android 10 with the ROG UI interface as the operating system.

So what do you expect from the arrival of the new ASUS mobile phone in Brazil?

