After Gnabry-Schreck: Bayern’s perfect start against Atlético | Free press

Munich (dpa) – Unimpressed by the corona vortex surrounding Serge Gnabry, FC Bayern got off to a furious start with an outstanding Kingsley Coman at the start of the new Champions League season.

Two months after the triumph of Lisbon, the defending champion continued his impressive triumph in the first class of European football thanks to his final hero with a convincing 4-0 (2-0) against Atlético Madrid. Coman (28th minute / 72nd), Leon Goretzka (41st) and Corentin Tolisso (66th) scored magnificent goals against the favorite scare in the next ghost match in Munich on Wednesday.

After Gnabry’s test result positive the day before, Hansi Flick was already happy ahead of kickoff on Wednesday, as his star ensemble was spared further corona failures. In addition, Joshua Kimmich was back after the birth of his second child and was instrumental in building the streak of records in the first twelve-successful European League.

“We had a tough task in front of our chests and we got through it with ease,” said coach Flick and shed “four wonderful goals”. Fort Coman judged: “We have a very good team, we play very well together and I hope that will continue to be the case.” Guest coach Diego Simeone had to admit: “Bayern were just more specific than we are today.”

The Munich-based company will continue next Tuesday at Lokomotiv Moscow. The Russian finalist parted ways 2-2 from Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Coach Flick said Gnabry’s failure “hasn’t changed much” in his plans for the Madrid game. After a balanced start, the Munich team took control of the game, although the uneasy Spaniards were brave. Niklas Süle hit the post in the 15th minute and Tolisso, who missed goalkeeper Jan Oblak three minutes later, had the first good chances for the home side.

In an intense match, Thomas Müller was once again particularly committed. “What’s going on here? We’re playing against Atlético Madrid, the biggest bullies in European football,” growled the ex-world champion when seeing a yellow card for a difficult duel.

Soon after, Kimmich introduced Bayern in the difficult but fair lead. The 25-year-old fought for the ball and served Coman perfectly, who easily defeated Oblak at close range. By August, the Frenchman secured Munich’s final triumph over Paris Saint-Germain with his goal, and now, rightly so, has opened the next title race for the Munich side.

Even after that, the hosts seemed more determined and efficient. Deserved a raise from Goretzka, who had come out free in the penalty area after a quick Coman-style attack. “A great feeling, it’s the best way to help the team,” Goretzka told Sky.

Atlético were rarely dangerous before Munich’s goal, with new signing Luis Suárez narrowly missing twice before the break. In the pre-season, the Madrilenians had promoted defending champions Liverpool FC under the guidance of competition coach Jürgen Klopp, then failed in the quarter-finals at RB Leipzig.

Shortly after the restart, the ball was in the Munich goal. Joao Felix, who had committed once for 127 million euros, had met. But as Suárez was offside in front of Manuel Neuer, the goal didn’t count. Neuer had already complained eagerly. Bayern goalkeeper caught up with Philipp Lahm with his 112th Champions League appearance, only record holder Müller still has 116 games left.

As Atlético now acted more offensively and targeted Munich’s penalty area more often, the defending champion had more room. The 3-0 meanwhile came from a free kick. Kimmich’s shot was blocked by Suárez, Tolisso chased the ball into the right corner of the goal 25 yards – the decision. A little later, after a great individual performance, Coman refined the evening with his second goal. The rest was a spectacle.