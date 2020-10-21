NASA performs asteroid landing that allegedly witnessed the formation of the solar system

On Tuesday evening (20), NASA reported that the Osiris-Rex spacecraft had successfully landed on the asteroid Bennu and successfully collected samples of the rocky body. The mission was classified as “complex engineering”.

Bennu has been known since 1999 and is considered a “witness” to the formation of the solar system, as it is said to have contained material since its inception. In addition, it is said to contain organic molecules containing carbon, ingredients considered essential for life on Earth and other water-based minerals.

The collection of material would have to do with the importance of these compounds. For the researchers, celestial bodies like the asteroid may have seeded the Earth with substances that allow life to exist on our planet.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft is similar in size to a 15-passenger van and has been circling Bennu since 2018, more than 321 million kilometers from Earth. The mission is expected to be able to bring to NASA the largest alien sample since what was collected from the moon by Apollo five decades ago.

Above, you can check out NASA’s live stream on its official YouTube channel to talk about the landing and the samples collected on the asteroid. The prediction is that the materials could reach Earth from 2023.

