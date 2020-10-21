More foldable products to come: Samsung, Microsoft and Intel team up to create laptops with flexible screens

Lenovo made the ThinkPad X1 Fold official a few weeks ago, and competitors no longer want to waste time showing off their foldable screen laptops. We are talking specifically about Samsung, Microsoft and Intel who, according to an ETNews publication, are working together to create new computers with this technology.

According to the source, the computers are based on Intel’s “Horseshoe Bend” concept. To refresh the memory, the Intel folding has a 17-inch screen that folds down into a tablet of just 13. However, this time the company should be responsible for providing the processor, while the screen should be in. charge from Samsung and BOE. .

Microsoft would be in charge of adapting the system to innovative hardware, which will certainly use Windows 10X.

However, if you imagine that we will only see Samsung products with these technologies, please be aware that these companies will provide product standards for Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Samsung itself on a third-party basis, so it is very likely that we will see laptops of different brands. with foldable screens in the future.

There is no specific date yet for this news to hit the market, but an inside source has informed ETNews that mass production of folding screens is expected to start in late 2021. That said, one can imagine that manufacturers will start to present their products in early 2022.

What do you think of laptops with flexible screens? Tell in the comments.