ArrowOS: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and Mi Mix 3 Get Custom ROM Based on Android 11

Both devices are supported by ArrowOS 11.0 with Linux 4.x kernel, both versions have bugs still present, which should be fixed in future updates, as well as custom ROMs from other developers.

Speaking first about the older devices among the devices mentioned here, we know that the Mi Mix 2S (also known as Polaris) experienced some bugs related to encryption issues (if disabled), at status SELinux permissive, Android Auto and Wi-Fi display.

Regarding the Mi Mix 3 (Perseus), we also have problems with the Wi-Fi display and Android Auto, in addition to not supporting the “Ok Google” command when the device screen is disabled.

Those interested in getting more information about each of the ROMs can do so through the links below, always remembering that any procedure performed is at the user’s own risk, and TudoCelular is not responsible for any issues. caused by the installation in question.