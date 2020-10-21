Netflix Releases List With Ten Most-Watched Original Productions of All Time

Every year Netflix updates its list of the most watched original productions of all time and as a result new and old titles vie for the top 10 podium. This year, however, some very recent films are among the hits. already successful. established with years of availability in the streaming giant’s catalog.

In this case, we’re talking about Enola Holmes, A Barraca do Beijo 2 and Resgate, for example, which have been on the Netflix movie list for the past seven months and have already established themselves as one of the most watched of the history of the company.

In addition to them, other hits from previous years, such as Bird Box and The Irishman – which was nominated for ten Oscars – remain on the list, with 89 and 64 million reproductions respectively.

The curious fact that more recent films have surpassed titles that have been in the catalog for longer can be attributed to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which was responsible for an increase in the reproduction of films in streaming services, due to social isolation measures adopted around the world. With that, the prominence that new productions are getting on the Netflix interface may have “given a boost” for these titles to have more reproductions during this period.

We also recall that the streaming giant has already published a list of films, series and animations that will debut in its catalog throughout the month of November and the titles can be seen on this link.

Without further ado, let’s meet the Netflix audience champions:

1 – Save 99 million reproductions

“In Bangladesh, mercenary Tyler Rake struggles to survive on mission to rescue son of crime boss”

2 – Bird Box – 89 million reproductions

“A mysterious presence drives people to suicide. Five years later, a survivor and her two children set off in search of safe shelter ”

3 – Double change – 85 million reproductions

“Spencer, former police officer and former inmate, and fighter candidate Hawk join forces to investigate conspiracy related to the deaths of two Boston officers.”

4 – Square 6 – 83 million reproductions

“After forging his own death, a billionaire gathers a team of international professionals for the daring and bloodthirsty mission to overthrow a cruel dictator.”

5 – The Old Guard – 78 million plays

“Four warriors with the gift of immortality have protected humanity for centuries. But his mysterious powers come under attack when another immortal enters the scene.

6 – Enola Holmes – 76 million reproductions

“Enola Holmes is only 16 years old, but she will do anything to find her missing mother, including outwitting Brother Sherlock and helping a young lord on the run.

7 – Power – 75 million plays

“An ex-soldier, a teenager and a policeman are sweeping New Orleans in search of a dangerous pill that awakens temporary superpowers.”

8 – Mystery in the Mediterranean – 73 million reproductions

“It was a late honeymoon. It turned into a murder case. It will be an unforgettable trip – if Nick and Audrey survive.

9 – Barraca do Beijo 2 – 66 million reproductions

“In her senior year at school, she will have to deal with remote encounters with Noah, changes of friendship with Lee, and an unexpected crush.”

10 – The Irish – 64 million reproductions

“He became part of a criminal family and changed the course of history. A Scorsese film about power and loyalty. “

