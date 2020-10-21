HSV leads the table again after beating Aue | Free press

Hamburg (AP) – Second division football club Hamburger SV are once again the favorites in the second Bundesliga and have set a club record.

In the catch-up match, the Hamburg team beat pursuers Erzgebirge Aue 3-0 (1-0). Manuel Wintzheimer (17th minute), Sonny Kittel (52nd) and Khaled Narey (72nd) scored the goals. For the first time since the inception of the Bundesliga, HSV started a season with four wins. “I’m really happy that we won four,” HSV coach Daniel Thioune said on Sky TV. His counterpart Dirk Schuster, meanwhile, argued with his team: “The nature of the defeat is disappointing.”

After injuries and the renewed suspension of captain Toni Leistner, the hosts had to rebuild their squad. For the first time this season, fast forward Bakery Jatta has been allowed to join the starting squad. Thioune confused the guests with unusual changes in formation and position during the match. Especially on the outer lanes, the Hamburg team had clear advantages in terms of speed with Narey and Jatta. The two caused dangerous actions on several occasions.

In the first match, second against third, only the North Germans kept what their table position promised them. The Saxons had no chance on the offensive. It was only on a long shot from midfielder Philipp Riese (9th) that the team of coach Dirk Schuster endangered. Former Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich made his home debut in front of 1,000 spectators at the Volksparkstadion. “Unfortunately, we weren’t very successful. Get home quickly and refresh yourself, ”said Riese.

The Hamburg team had another huge opportunity thanks to Narey, but the 26-year-old couldn’t beat Martin Männel at Auer Tor (42nd). Whether it was tackling, passing or possession, the hosts clearly set the tone and rightly won at the top.