Acer formalizes more Swift, Spin, Aspire laptops and the new Porsche design

Acer updated its Swift, Spin and Aspire ranges and launched a new laptop on Wednesday in partnership with Porsche Design (21). The news was part of the upcoming @ acer event, which also featured compact laptops with Snapdragon, the new ConceptD, the TravelMate business line, and products for gamers.

It should be recalled that none of the products had confirmation for Brazil. Prices and availability dates vary by region. TudoCelular followed the Acer presentations and shows the following details:

Acer Swift 3X

The Acer Swift 3X arrives with a focus on creative professionals, to deliver powerful mobile performance and a lightweight body. It weighs 1.37 kg and can run the most demanding applications for up to 17.5 hours straight. A 30 minute quick charge provides four hours of use.

Its technical specifications consist of 11th generation Intel Core processors, an Intel Iris X MAX GPU and a 14-inch IPS display, with Full HD resolution. There is still USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity.

Acer Spin 5 and 3

The Acer Spin 5 consists of a convertible laptop with a touchscreen. Its body is 14.9mm thick and weighs 1.2kg. The 360-degree hinges allow tablet mode, for taking notes, or shell mode, if you want to type.

It is equipped with processors up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 and Iris Xe, in addition to 80% front-end utilization, due to the 7.78mm edges. Key features complement the 15-hour battery life and multiple Thunderbolt 4 certified USB-C ports, in addition to Killer 1650 Wi-Fi and front speakers.





The Acer Spin 3, on the other hand, has a 13.3-inch multi-touch IPS display in 16:10 format, with WQXGA (2560×1600) resolution. It includes an integrated Acer Active Stylus stylus with 4096 levels of sensitivity.

Here there are also 11th generation Intel Core processors and Iris Xe graphics. Specifications also include a dual SSD, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi.

Acer aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is equipped with an IPS FHD touchscreen, with 80% screen usage. The chassis focuses on design and elegance, while allowing the keyboard to be tilted to generate more typing comfort, better sound projection and better ventilation.

It comes with 10th Generation Intel Core processors and Iris Xe or NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. Memories include up to 24 GB DDR4 RAM and storage up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2 TB hard drive. To top it off, it features Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) Dual Band, which promises up to three times the throughput and 75% reduced latency.

Porsche Design Acer Book RS

Porsche Design and Acer have announced a new partnership with for a new laptop that combines advanced technologies and design elements focused on purist and minimalist functionality. The Porsche Design Acer Book RS has an all-metal chassis, weighing 1.2 kg and 15.99 mm thick. The finish is carbon fiber, which allows greater resistance, in addition to having a backlit keyboard.

In its hardware, the machine is equipped with processors up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 graphics cards, Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA GeForce MX350 and up to 16 GB of RAM. The IPS touchscreen has a size of 14 inches, Full HD resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass antimicrobial protection.

Connectivity consists of Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) Dual Band and USB-C, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Battery life is still 17 hours – a 30 minute quick charge ensures 4 hours of use.

Acer October 21

Custom Accessories





In addition, there is the Porsche Design Acer Travelpack RS, a set of custom accessories for the Acer Book RS. It consists of a Bluetooth mouse with carbon fiber buttons, an Ecco Palermo XA leather carrying case and a laptop cover with a removable tab – which can be used as a mouse pad.

So which new Acer laptop did you like the most? Give us your opinion in the space below!