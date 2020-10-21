International

Promotion on the Play Store: See 53 free or discounted apps for Android

rej October 21, 2020

Now is the time to check out the new promotions currently available for phones with the Android operating system. Discounts and tips guarantee new apps, games, and personalization items through the Google Play Store.

This time around, 53 promotional titles. Of the total, 26 are temporarily free, which means you don’t have to pay for them. The other 27 appear with reductions from their original values.

To access all promotions, the process remains the same as usual. Just enter the file for each app and add it to your account. This way, you can guarantee the license for life when you log in – regardless of the device.

It is important to note that each promotion has its expiration date, which can revert to the price normally charged by publishers at any time. Check out the full list below:

