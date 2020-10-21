Microsoft launches first version of Windows 10 21H1 on Dev Channel with new interface and more

Shortly after engaging in a controversy with Office PWAs, Microsoft made available to its users this Tuesday (20) the 20H2 edition of Windows 10, known as the update. October. The update, which didn’t bring much news, ends the cycle of major OS updates in 2020, allowing the Redmond giant to look to 2021.

Today, Microsoft just released its first build based on version 21H1, the first major update of 2021. Released to all Dev Channel Insider users, version 20241 brings a small sample of what the manufacturer is planning for. Windows 10 on the next year, having as main highlights some changes in the interface and a new experience of disk defragmentation.

Outings 20 oct.

Software Oct 19

In the interface, the new version finally brings splash screens that follow the theme of the system. This means that when opening a program based on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), the application window will no longer use the highlighted color, but white or black, depending on the theme chosen by the ‘user.

At the moment, only 14 UWP apps support this feature, all of which are built into Windows or developed by Microsoft. Despite this, the company guarantees that more programs provided by the Windows Store will receive the news via updates in the coming weeks. See the full list:

Settings Store Windows Security Alarms and Clock Calculator Maps Voice Recorder Groove Movies and TV Capture and Sketch Microsoft ToDo Office Feedback Hub Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Another highlight of Windows 10 21H1 is the new disk defragmentation experience, reworked to become more comprehensive and customizable. When accessing the “Optimize Units” function, in the System Settings Storage menu, users can activate the new “Advanced View”, which will show all volumes including hidden volumes. However, the novelty is still being implemented and may not work for everyone.

Additionally, more details will be listed in the “Current State” section when a volume is not available for defragmentation, along with messages such as “Partition type not supported” or “File system not supported. charge ”, for example. Finally, it is now possible to refresh the page by pressing the F5 key.





Other news also includes improvements to Narrator, which can read notifications even when the screen is unlocked, in addition to a series of bug fixes, which you can read in full on the official Windows blog at this link. . Windows 10 21H1 Build 20241 is now available for download through the Windows Update Developer Channel for all Insider Program users.