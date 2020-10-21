Download it! IOS 14.2 wallpapers are available for download

Along with the availability of its fourth round of developer tests, iOS 14.2 is seen as the next release that will be available for iPhones and iPods, bringing news that includes features, improvements and more.

Finally, it will also be responsible for making available a new collection of wallpapers for Apple device users and to our happiness these have already been checked out and made available for download, allowing users to users of other devices and brands to benefit.

In total, there are 16 wallpapers which basically consist of 8 artwork (drawing or photo) and taking into account system settings, meaning they are based on dark or light mode. With this we have 8 images with different visuals.

One point to note when we are talking about these wallpapers is that they have a size of 3072×3072 which means they can definitely be used on smartphones and tablets as well as PCs.

As usual, you can download individually via the gallery below, then click “View Original” to access the full and easily accessible file.

In addition, if you want to download the package with all the wallpapers, you can take advantage of the compressed file available on Google Drive, thus speeding up the download, however it should be noted that this file has a total size of 10MB.

So what did you think of iOS 14.2 wallpapers? Tell us in the comments!