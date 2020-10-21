Rummenigge: Another lockdown would be football ‘drama’ | Free press

Munich (dpa) – Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has warned of further consequences of a pandemic for the football industry after the Corona affair of Munich professional Serge Gnabry.

Faced with the current increase in the number of infections, we must “sharpen your senses”, warned the CEO of the champions of the record. “Another lockdown for football would be a tragedy,” Sky television channel Rummenigge said. Before Bayern’s first Champions League game against Atlético Madrid, national player Gnabry was infected with corona.

Rummenigge thanked the Munich health department for allowing the team to play against the Spaniards after another round of testing. Gnabry had participated in training for the Munich squad on Tuesday. “We have a game plan that allows virtually no losses,” Rummenigge said.

The 65-year-old regretted once again that the Allianz Arena had to be played without spectators since the start of the Corona crisis. “Football culture suffers incredibly without spectators,” said Rummenigge. This worries him at least as much as the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

As with the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest, Bayern now want to suggest to authorities that a fever measurement tunnel be set up for supporters at the entrance to the stadium, Rummenigge said. The club wants to obtain a partial readmission of viewers.