The players celebrate! Acer Lana AI game translator and new Predator and Nitro monitors

The next @ acer event on Wednesday (21) featured products such as compact laptops, laptops for professional designers, and machines for commercial use. Acer also presented news to the gamer audience.

They include a real-time game translator, using artificial intelligence, and six new gaming monitors from the Predator and Nitro ranges. TudoCelular covered the event and shows the details below:

SigridWave

SigridWave is a real-time, AI-based game translator with deep learning technology to facilitate communication between players around the world, to overcome language barriers.

The tool is integrated into the desktop client of the Planet9 eSports platform and starts during a game lobby. The operation takes place via a customizable overlay.

In the game, SigridWave uses Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology to recognize speech and convert it to text – processed by Neutal Machine Translation (NMT). To date, over 10 million bilingual sentence pairs have been formed in the resource.

The novelty will have a closed beta starting this fourth quarter of 2020, with translation between English and Mandarin in FPS games. One of the confirmed games is Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Acer Predator XB3 monitors

In total, there are three new monitors from the Predator XB3 series, with FHD (1920×1080) or QHD (2560×1440) displays with high update rates and VESA DisplayHDR certification, in addition to specific optimizations for each product.

The XB273U NV stands out for its comfort. He is one of the first gaming monitors to receive Eyesafe certification. There’s still Acer VisionCare 4.0 here, which incorporates LightSense, AdaptiveLight, ColorSense, and ProxiSense technologies to measure ambient light and adjust brightness and color temperature based on ambient conditions. It features a 27-inch Agile-Splendor IPS panel, QHD resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The Predator XB253Q GW has a 24.5 inch IPS FHD display and is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC. It can be configured for a refresh rate of 280Hz and a response time of up to 0.5ms. This model also incorporates RGB LightSense with nine different special effects, to synchronize colors with the rhythm of music or games. In addition, it allows tilt, rotation, height and orientation adjustments.

The third in the series is the Predator XB323U GX, with a 32-inch QHD display, a refresh rate of up to 270Hz, and a response time of up to 0.5mm. There’s 99% Adobe RGB coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified 8-bit image processing, and local dimming for deeper blacks. Tilt, rotation, height and orientation adjustments are also present.

Acer Predator X34 GS Monitor

The Predator X34 GS comes with a 34-inch UWQHD curved screen, paired with the Agile-Splendor IPS panel. It is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, to provide more fluidity in moving images.

The refresh rate here is 180 Hz and has a response time of 0.5 ms. The model has VESA DisplayHDR 400 coverage and 98% of the DCI-P3 spectrum. To top it off, there’s a flexible stand and two built-in 7-watt speakers.

Acer Nitro monitors

There are two new monitors in the Acer Nitro series, both of which are Eyesage certified to prevent eye strain and increase visual comfort.

First, there is the XV272U KV, with images in QHD resolution (2560×1440). The Agile-Splendor IPS panel promises a viewing angle that allows you to maximize viewing. The refresh rate can reach 170Hz, while the response time is 1ms. There are also LightSense, ColorSense and PixelSense technologies.

Finally, the Nitro XV272 LV also features an Agile-Splendor IPS panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and an overclocking refresh rate of 165 Hz. The accessory also comes with a cover and an index. DCI-P3 color of 90% Delta E <1.

Rates and availability

Acer pointed out that there is still no confirmation of the launch of new monitors for Brazil. In other countries, prices and availability dates vary by region.

What are your thoughts on the new monitors and translators for the gaming audience? Let us know what you think!