Best LCD Smart TV to Buy | Mobile phone guide

TudoCelular has prepared several guides to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, in addition to other cool electronics to buy. Of course, we can’t forget about smart TVs. If you are looking for a TV that goes beyond just showing pictures, here we list the most complete in terms of features.

If you’re looking for a good OLED or QLED TV, you can check out our specific guides below. In it, we will only list the models with LCD, IPS or VA type used by Samsung and Sony.

Our guide only collects models that can be officially found on national soil, because importing a large TV is quite complicated. And as we do in all guides, we are always looking for the most profitable products. There is no point in listing a TV over 80 inches that costs more than a zero car.

Models are listed in order of price and this can end up changing with the constant variation of offers.

TCL S6500

Still don’t see the need to step into the 4K world? TCL recently renewed its line of entry-level televisions in Brazil, bringing the S6500 model which can be found in options with HD (32 “) and Full HD (40”) resolution.

Even though these are inexpensive TVs, they stand out for the integration of Android TV with Chromecast and Google Assistant. You can use voice command to control the TV, in addition to streaming your phone’s content to a larger screen.

The S6500 supports HDR 10, but since the brightness is not very high, the performance is not the best. For a TV in this price range, it is in the acceptable range.

Usually you bring a TV with a good picture and several features. If size isn’t an issue for you, it’s worth paying a little extra and going for the model with the Full HD display.

LG UN7300

There are basically two types of LCD TVs on the market: with VA and IPS panels. The former has the advantage of offering better contrast and uniformity of black, while the latter has a better viewing angle.

Want a good IPS TV without paying a premium? The UN7300 is a mid 2020 model from LG that offers excellent response time, which will appeal to gamers and anyone looking for a football version TV. Its input lag is one of the lowest on the market, making it ideal for competitive games.

Its contrast level is low, as expected from an IPS TV, but the HDR brightness is higher than that of IPS TVs from other brands in this price range.

Sound quality isn’t inferior to the more expensive models in our guide, and the UN7300 still has a smoother WebOS operating system than Samsung’s Tizen and Android TV found in Sony smart TVs. .

Samsung TU7000

Good quality televisions usually come on the market with large dimensions. If you want a top notch picture, you will need to have a good amount of space in the room as TVs under 50 inches at this level are very rare.

This is precisely the differential of the TU7000, which can be found in various sizes, from 43 inches up to 70 “. You will surely find one that fits perfectly into the space you have in your home.

Smaller TVs often lack picture quality and functionality. The TU7000 is no exception. It has an excellent level of contrast, remaining at the same level as some Samsung QLED models.

Brightness is okay in SDR content, but it could be better with HDR. Color uniformity is excellent, along with low input lag, this is Samsung’s best TV for die-hard gamers. The sound is good for the price and the Tizen system is more limited than on the more expensive models, but it has many applications available.

Philips PUG6654

Samsung is not a fan of Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos on its smart TVs, while LG only supports these technologies on the more expensive models.

If you’re looking for a more affordable TV to explore the potential of HDR content and without paying for it, the Philips PUB6654 may be the one you’re looking for.

Its operating system is the Saphi which comes with a more generous library than My Home based on the FireFox operating system of Panasonic TVs, which includes popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and several others.

This Philips TV has its limitations and one of them is the lack of 5 GHz Wi-Fi network support, which can compromise some streaming services.

Samsung TU8000

Are you looking for a more current model? How about the 2020 lineup TU8000, being Samsung’s most advanced LCD display to arrive in Brazil.

If you’re the type who likes to watch TV in the dark, this will be much more suitable. The overall picture quality is very good, but don’t expect too much from HDR.

The panel is at 60Hz, like LG’s, but it offers a shorter response time, as well as a lower input lag, which makes the TU8000 better for gaming.

The sound power is a little higher, but in return you will lose fluidity with the operating system. Tizen is a bit slower than WebOS or Android TV. At least the variety of applications is very good.

Panasonic X500B

Panasonic is also investing in the domestic market with good TVs and a recent model of the brand is the X500B, which brings a similar setup to the Samsung and LG models we have mentioned.

It has a modern design with fine edges and a neat finish. Panasonic uses IPS LCD screens, like LG, to provide a good viewing angle.

What can disappoint about this TV is its operating system. Panasonic uses a modified version of Firefox OS called My Home. The library of available apps is small, but has essentials like Netflix and YouTube.

Those who don’t need the best smart experience can take home a TV with excellent picture quality.

LG NANO86

Not just a 60Hz TV? Here we have a great model not only 120Hz but also with HDMI 2.1 port to enjoy next generation of consoles with 4K games at 120fps. Of course, you will pay more to have this difference in the fluidity of the images.

NANO86 has the same latency and input lag as the NANO90, which costs a lot more. Overall, this is a great TV to play on, but not particularly suitable if HDR is important to you, as the NANO86 cannot achieve very high brightness. Its IPS LCD panel has a reasonable level of contrast and a wide viewing angle.

Sony X955G

The best LCD TV in terms of picture quality in Brazil is the Sony X955G. It is part of the most advanced Japanese line and fights directly with Samsung’s QLED line.

In addition to offering excellent picture quality with its 4K display, the X955G has very high brightness, which helps improve HDR performance. Its screen comes with a filter that reduces the level of glare, making it ideal for bright rooms.

Its panel is full-array type, which makes the blackening in the areas of black color superior to the other models we mentioned which are of the edge type.

It’s a good TV for gaming. The input lag isn’t as low as Samsung’s QLED, but that won’t bother most gamers. The sound quality is only average. If you want to boost the experience with this TV, it is recommended to invest in a sound bar.

