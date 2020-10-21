Coronavirus: a 14-year-old girl discovers a molecule capable of blocking the contagion of the COVID-19 virus

The race for the COVID-19 vaccine continues with great strides, but this week there have been two news that unfortunately are not very good. President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Wednesday (21) that he would not complete the acquisition of 46 million doses of CoronaVac closed by the Ministry of Health from 24 Brazilian states, while Anvisa confirmed the death of the first Brazilian to be part of vaccine tests. Oxford.

While awaiting the progress of vaccines, a 14-year-old girl from Texas (USA) may have found a drug capable of stopping the advance of COVID-19. For her discovery, Anika Chebrolu received the award for best young scientist in America 2020, organized by 3M Company in partnership with Discovery Education.

Tech October 20

Security 20 Oct.

Through computer simulations, Anika was able to find a molecule that connects to the Spike protein, through which the virus infects and understands the workings of a cell, thus avoiding contamination. As the experts explain, this protein is the key to the treatment of COVID-19, being the target of the immune system during infection.

Interestingly, the girl intended to expand her project by sending it back to studies on the Spanish flu. In the face of the pandemic, however, Anika and her mentor shifted the focus of research to focus on Sars-CoV-2 and COVID-19. The young woman assured that she intends to work with other scientists to help fight the disease.

“It may look like a drop in the ocean, but it still contributes to all of these efforts. How I develop this molecule with the help of virologists and drug development experts will determine the success of these efforts,” did he declare. In addition to the recognition, Anika and her mentor also received US $ 25,000 as part of the award.