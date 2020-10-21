Trending Now: Threat Intelligence Market by Solution (Threat Intelligence Platforms, SIEM, IAM, SVM, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Forensics)

The report titled “Threat Intelligence Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Threat Intelligence industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Threat Intelligence Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 5.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 12.9 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%.

Key Players-Symantec (US), IBM (US), FireEye (US), Check Point (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell Technologies (US), McAfee (US), LogRhythm (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (US), Proofpoint (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Group-IB (Russia), AlienVault (US), Webroot (US), Digital Shadows (US), Optiv (US), ThreatConnect (US), CrowdStrike (US), Farsight Security (US), Intel 471 (US), Blueliv (Spain), PhishLabs (US), DomainTools (US), Flashpoint (US), and SurfWatch Labs (US).

The Threat Intelligence Market by solution includes threat intelligence platforms, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), log management, Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), risk and compliance management, incident forensics, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). These solutions protect the systems individually, and when integrated with the threat intelligence feeds, they provide comprehensive security to the users.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of threat intelligence solutions by SMEs to proactively protect their digital assets. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. Robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations.

