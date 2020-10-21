Trending Now: FinTech Blockchain Market Report “Estimated to Reach US$ 6228.2 Million by 2023”

The Global report titled “FinTech Blockchain Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 141 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1535974

Top Companies profiled in the FinTech Blockchain Market include are AWS (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Ripple (US), Chain (US), Earthport (UK), Bitfury (US), BTL Group (Canada), Oracle (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Circle (Ireland), Factom (US), AlphaPoint (US), Coinbase (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), BitPay (US), BlockCypher (US), Applied Blockchain (UK), RecordesKeeper (Spain), Symbiont (US), Guardtime (Estonia), Cambridge Blockchain (US), Tradle (US), Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation (Mauritius).

The Global FinTech Blockchain Market size is expected to grow from US$ 370.3 Million in 2018 to US$ 6,228.2 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 75.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 141 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

The Blockchain is a peer-to-peer technology with nodes supporting the ledger and the mining process and enables connectivity, which significantly transforms the payment industry. The integration of this technology provides real-time payments against assets with an immutable state and digital identity, resulting in substantial cost savings with respect to the reconciliation and settlement for several financial institutions and banks.

The FinTech blockchain market growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) region is gaining momentum and is expected to show the highest growth rate in the coming years. Vendors in the region have been adopting venture funding strategies and are investing in R&D activities to provide technologically advanced blockchain solutions. In addition, major economies in APAC, such as China, India, Australia, and New Zealand, are investing into blockchain-based solutions to innovate the traditional business processes and enhance the performance.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1535974

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company: Tier 1:15%, Tier 2: 32%, and Tier 3:53%

By Designation: C-level:38%, Director level:30%, and Others:32%

By Region: North America:38%, Europe:32%, APAC:20%,and RoW: 10%

Study Objectives:

The major Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the global FinTech blockchain market by provider, application, organization size, vertical, and region. The report provides detailed information related to the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of themarket. The report aims to strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.

Target Audience for FinTech Blockchain Market:

Application developers

Services providers and distributors

Blockchain application builders

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Enterprises

End-users

Access full report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1535974