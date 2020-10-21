Trending Now: Blockchain as a Service Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2023

The research reports on “Blockchain as a Service Market” report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Blockchain as a Service Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

The Global Blockchain as a Service Market to grow from USD 623.0 Million in 2018 to USD 15,455.0 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 90.1% during the forecast period.

#Key Players-IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Waves Platform (Russia), HPE (US), Baidu (China), Stratis (UK), AWS (US), Huawei (China), KPMG (Netherlands), Accenture (Ireland), PwC (UK), Infosys (India), TCS (India), TO THE NEW (India), Capgemini (France), Deloitte (US), Cognizant (US), EY (UK), NTT Data (Japan), ConsenSys (US), Wipro (India), L&T Infotech (India), andMphasis (India).

The Global Blockchain as a Service Market to grow from US$ 623.0 Million in 2018 to US$ 15,455.0 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 90.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 178 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

The supply chain management segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2018. By leveraging the benefits of BaaS offerings, organizations drive their supply chain processes with better resource allocation, maximized productivity, and reduced costs.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

….more

