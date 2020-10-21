Trending Now: Blockchain in Telecom Market by Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, and Infrastructure Providers),

The report titled “Blockchain in Telecom Market Report” sheds a concentrated focus on the Blockchain in Telecom industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Blockchain in Telecom Market size is expected to grow from US$ 46.6 Million in 2018 to US$ 993.8 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.4% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- AWS (US), Guardtime (Estonia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Bitfury (US), Cegeka (The Netherlands), Clear (Singapore), Reply (Italy), ShoCard (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), Blockchain Foundry (Singapore), BlockCypher (US), BLOCKO (South Korea), Blockpoint (US), Blockstream (US), Chain (US), Filament (US), Huawei (China), Oracle (US), RecordsKeeper (Spain), SpinSys (US), Sofocle (India), and TBCASoft (US).

The Application providers segment is the fastest growing segment in the blockchain in telecom market. The blockchain in telecom market has been categorized as, application providers, middle ware providers, and infrastructure providers. The application providers leverage the platforms and solutions provided by infrastructure providers and tools provided by middle ware providers for the development of applications.

The OSS/BSS processes segment consists of import set of functions required for the telecom sector. OSS applications are important for the telecom sector as they aid in management and operations of telcos’ network and customer services. BSS helps the telecom sector in 4 areas: product management, order management, revenue management, and customer management.

