Trending Now: Blockchain in Retail Market by Provider, Application (Compliance Management, Identity Management, Loyalty & Rewards Management, Payment, Smart Contracts, and Supply Chain Management)

The report titled “Blockchain in Retail Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Blockchain in Retail industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1563748

The Blockchain in Retail Market size is expected to grow from US$ 80.0 Million in 2018 to US$ 2,339.5 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 96.4% during the forecast period.

#Key Players-IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US),AWS (US), Bitfury (the Netherlands), Auxesis Group (India), Cegeka (the Netherlands),BTL (Canada),Guardtime (Estonia), CoinBase (US), loyyal (US), Sofocle (India), BigchainDB (Germany), RecordsKeeper (Spain), BitPay (US), Abra (US), Reply (Italy), Provenance (UK), ModulTrade (UK), Blockverify (UK), OGYDocs (Israel), Warranteer (Israel),and Blockchain Foundary (Singapore).

The Blockchain in Retail Market is driven by the growing need for increased efficiency and speed in retail and supply chain transactions, and focus on preventing fraudulent activities in the retail industry. However, uncertain regulatory and compliance environment along with the lack of awareness and technical understanding about the block chain technology can hinder the growth of the market.

The Loyalty and rewards management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Loyalty and rewards management is an integral part of the sales services that the retailers are expected to provide to their customers. This has become easier and cost effective with the help of the blockchain technology.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1563748

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2015–2017

Table 2 Blockchain in Retail Market Size and Growth Rate, 2016–2023 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 3 Market Size By Provider, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Application Providers: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Middleware Providers: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Infrastructure Providers: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Blockchain in Retail Market Size, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Compliance Management: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Identity Management: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Loyalty and Rewards Management: Market Size By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

….more