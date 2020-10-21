Trending Now: Blockchain In Insurance Market by Provider, Application (GRC Management, Death & Claims Management, Identity Management & Fraud Detection, Payments, and Smart Contracts)

The research reports on “Blockchain in Insurance Market” report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Blockchain in Insurance Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

The Global Blockchain in Insurance Market size is expected to grow from US$ 64.5 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,393.8 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.9%.

#Key Players-Applied Blockchain (UK), Algorythmix (India), Auxesis Group (India), AWS (US), Bitfury (US), BitPay (US), BlockCypher (US), BTL Group (Canada), Cambridge Blockchain (US), ChainThat (UK), Circle (US), ConsenSys (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Earthport (UK), Everledger (UK), Factom (US), Guardtime (Estonia), IBM(US), iXLedger (UK), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), RecordsKeeper (Gibraltar), SafeShare Global (UK), SAP (Germany), Symbiont (US).

Globally, it is estimated, insurance companies lose over USD 80 billion to frauds every year. Blockchain is one-stop solution to reduce/combat frauds related to insurance and financial sectors. Traditionally, insurers have been relying upon physical processes to authenticate claim information related to ownership, history item, and authenticity of the product.

Huge venture capital investments and the testing of blockchain solutions in Asia Pacific (APAC) have increased the adoption of the blockchain technology in the insurance sector in the region. Unlike other regions, the APAC region has the presence of several developed countries that are currently focusing on regulating the blockchain technology.

