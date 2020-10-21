Trending Now:Blockchain in Energy Market by Application (Energy Trading, Grid Management, Payment Schemes, Supply Chain Management)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1602667

Key Players- Accenture, AWS, Bigchaindb, BTL, Deloitte, Grid+, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Nodalblock, Oracle, Power Ledger, SAP,Wepower, Lo3 Energy, Enosi, Electron, Drift.

The Blockchain in Energy Market is projected to reach US$ 7,110.1 Million by 2023, from an estimated US$ 394.3 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 78.32%.

The Private segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The private segment provides more security over public blockchain. It can be utilized for various use cases including smart contracts, asset registry, and digital identity for various application such as energy trading and payment schemes.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for blockchain in energy market in 2023 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Australia accounted for the largest share of the blockchain in energy market in the Asia Pacific in 2017 as it is one of the early adopters of the blockchain technology in the region.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Blockchain in Energy Market Snapshot

Table 2 Market Size, By Type, 2017–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Private: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Public: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Blockchain in Energy Market Size, By Component, 2017–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Platform: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Services: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Blockchain in Energy Market Size, By End-User, 2017–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Power Sector: Market Size, By Region, 2017–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Oil & Gas Sector: Market Size, By Region, 2017-2023 (USD Million)

……And More

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1602667