One UI 3.0 adds function to lock screen of mobile phones with double screen touch

Samsung has already started releasing One UI 3.0, which is the latest version developed for its user interface. The software – which is based on the source code of Android 11 and, therefore, also updates devices with this version of Google’s operating system – has already started to be released as beta testing for some. selected users, who own the phones. from the Galaxy S20 range.

So far, however, few significant new features have been seen with the arrival of updates, but one of them may be of great interest to users looking for more convenience in the software. We are talking about the “Double Tap to Sleep” function (or “Double Tap to sleep”, in free translation).

With this feature, the user can turn off the smartphone screen by double-tapping the display on an empty area of ​​the home screen or anywhere on the lock screen. It works similarly to what we already see with the “double tap to wake up” feature, available for some time on some Galaxy models, however, of course, this new feature does the opposite.

By default, the functionality arrives deactivated for the user, but to activate it, it is enough to follow the same path as that made to activate the “double tap to wake up”. To remember this, just go to the system settings, go to “advanced features”, then select “Movements and gestures” and, finally, activate the “Double tap to sleep” toggle.

It’s important to note, however, that this isn’t such big news, as several third-party apps already offer similar solutions. However, it’s good to know that Galaxy phone owners can now do this natively with One UI 3.0.

At the moment, the One UI 3.0 beta test for the Galaxy S20 line is in its second phase and, as of now, there are no predictions for the arrival of the update more widely.

(updated October 21, 2020, 3:50 p.m.)