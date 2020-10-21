Zverev, Struff and Krawietz / Mies in Cologne continue | Free press

Successful day for German tennis players at the ATP tournament in Cologne. Zverev and Struff reach the next round, Roland-Garros winners Krawietz / Mies continue without a fight – only one double is eliminated.

Cologne (dpa) – German tennis professionals celebrated their successful debut at the second ATP tournament in Cologne.

Alexander Zverev (Hamburg) was able to win his opener against Australia’s John Millman with 6: 0, 3: 6, 6: 3 three days after his victory in the first tournament and ends up in the quarter-finals against the eighth French favorite Adrian Mannarino. His Daviscup colleague Jan-Lennard Struff won his first match of week two against Marco Cecchinato (Italy).

Zverev, who had done intensive training with his brother and doubles partner Mischa Zverev on the Wednesday before the match, quickly got into his rhythm. He won the first set 6-0 in 24 minutes and then had more problems with the Australian who won the second set.

“I played really well in the first set, after that I wasn’t as focused and not so good. But somehow it worked in the end, ”said Zverev, 23, who will meet German Open winners Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies with his doubles brother on Thursday. The Parisian winners moved on to the next round without a fight because the Spaniard Fernando Verdasco injured his shoulder.

Before that, a week after his surprising first round at the Cologne Premier Tournament, Struff was the last player to reach the bottom sixteen with a vastly improved second serve performance in the Cologne arena. “I wanted to do better than last week and absolutely win. I also managed to do that, ”said the 30-year-old.

German Davis Cup player Warstein beat clay specialist Cecchinato 6: 3, 6: 1 and will now face Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the next round. “He’s a very good player, I just won the last game against him,” said the world number 32.

The German doubles Daniel Altmaier / Oscar Otte (Kempen / Cologne) however missed the quarter-finals. The duo lost to Marcus Daniel / Philipp Oswald (New Zealand / Austria) 4: 6, 1: 6.