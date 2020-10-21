Elephone Elepods X the latest copy of AirPods Pro and comes with noise cancellation

Chinese company Elephone introduced its latest wireless headphones to the market on Wednesday (21), offering a format very similar to the AirPods Pro, which served as the design inspiration for the manufacture of Elepods X.

The strongest point of the phone is ultimately its support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a solution that minimizes distortion and noise around the user to deliver a cleaner sound experience and no annoying noise in the rooms. times when the person just wants to relax by listening to a song or podcast.

In an attempt to look like Apple, Elephone even copied some of the AirPods Pro promotional material. In the image below, you can see an advertising image available on the Elephone website (left) and the official image available on the Apple website Apple.

But in addition to the active noise cancellation and the design of the headset virtually identical to that of the AirPods Pro, Elepods X comes to the market with support for Bluetooth 5.2 which offers even faster and more stable pairing and connection with the AirPods. smartphones compatible with new technology.

The brand guarantees between 6.5 to 7 hours of continuous music playback for the headphones, and can last up to 30 hours with the battery in the charging case, which is not so similar to AirPods Pro.

Elepods X also supports IPX5 certified splash resistance, allowing users to exercise even in a sweat or light rain.





Available in two versions, one in white and one in black, the headset charging case has an LED strip that changes depending on the state of the battery, changing from green to red to alert the user of the need to load. And unlike other competitors, the Elephone handset does not have wireless charging.

The suggested price for ElePods X is $ 69 and the headset is now available for purchase from the official Elephone website.