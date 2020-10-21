International

And the environment? iPhone 12 sold with two boxes in France to accommodate headphones

rej October 21, 2020

Apple has justified the controversial decision to remove the charger and headset from its product packaging with a talk about respecting the environment by reducing the waste produced by discarded accessories, but it seems that is not really true. everywhere, because in France, the iPhone 12 will have two cases instead of one.

The novelty was shown by the French channel TheiCollection, where an iPhone received a differentiated kit, with two boxes: one to accommodate the headset and the other smaller where the mobile phone was stored. Check-out:

The presented set has a larger box, where the EarPods are inserted and, inside, another box with the same dimensions shown in the new iPhone packaging around the world, which has been made thinner by not having not the accessories included.

Check the image showing the two side by side:

We can then conclude that Apple seems to have found it very expensive and complicated to recondition iPhones sold in France, so it has adopted this strategy which generates even more waste, since the box is not very useful after opening and removing its cell phone, whereas a charger is much smaller and has a much longer lifespan for the user.

Do you support or condemn Apple’s decision to remove the charger and headphones from the iPhone case?

The Apple iPhone 12 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.

