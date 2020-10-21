Coronavrus: Anvisa confirms death of Brazilian volunteer for Oxford vaccination tests

Anvisa – National Health Surveillance Agency – today announced (21) the death of a Brazilian who volunteered in testing for the Oxford vaccine, produced by the British university in partnership with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, to fight against the new coronavirus.

The agency reports being informed of the death on Monday, October 19, and preliminary sources point out that the victim – a 28-year-old man – was a doctor and lived in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In an official statement, Anvisa clarified that the independent committee accompanying the case suggested the continuation of the study and stressed that “the process remains under evaluation”. It is important to note, however, that information about the sample the volunteer received was not disclosed, so it is not known whether doses of Oxford vaccine were administered or whether it was not. ‘received only doses of placebo.

Official statement from Anvisa

After learning of the death, the National Health Surveillance Agency released a note with information about the case. Find out, in full, what the statement says:

Regarding the death of the Oxford vaccine test volunteer, Anvisa was officially informed on October 19, 2020. Data relating to the investigation by the International Safety Assessment Committee has been shared with the Agency.

It is important to note that, on the basis of the ethical confidentiality commitments provided for in the protocol, the regulatory agencies involved receive partial data on the investigation carried out by this committee, which they suggested continuing the study. Thus, the process remains under evaluation.

Therefore, Anvisa recalls that, in accordance with national and international regulations on good clinical practice, data on clinical research volunteers must remain confidential, in accordance with the principles of confidentiality, human dignity and the protection of participants.

Anvisa undertakes to respect these regulations, in order to guarantee the confidentiality of the volunteers and the reliability of the country for carrying out studies of such relevance.

The Agency has fulfilled and will fulfill its institutional mission of protecting the health of the Brazilian population.

Tests in Brazil

Tests of the Oxford vaccine in Brazil have been ongoing for several months and refer to the third phase of clinical antiviral research. For this, thousands of volunteers in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo receive doses of antiviral compounds or placebos.

Among the known side effects after application are pain at the application site, fatigue, headache and muscle pain. However, some volunteers experience a reduction in symptoms when the application is combined with the administration of paracetamol.

It should be remembered that Fiocruz has already signed an agreement for the production of 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine in Brazil. Initial plans are that, if all goes as desired, the antiviral will begin production from December 2020.