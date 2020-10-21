Emergency aid: those born in August now receive a new installment of Caixa (21)

The federal government announced in early September that it would extend the distribution of emergency aid until December 2020, after a meeting at the Palácio da Alvorada with the leaders and presidents of the Centrão parties. However, the amount ended up being reduced from R $ 600 to R $ 300, in order to mitigate the impact on public coffers.

A total of four installments will be offered until the end of the extension plan, the last installment of which will be on December 31. Following the schedule, which served those born in July last week, the program is now making the second installment available to people born in August, who total more than 3.6 million beneficiaries. They will also receive Bolsa Família beneficiaries with a Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 3.

The R $ 300 made available can be used for payment of slips and online purchases, in addition to payments with a debit machine, all via the Caixa app. For those who choose to make withdrawals or transfers, it will be necessary to wait until November 28, a measure taken to avoid agglomerations in the branches.





It should be remembered that certain criteria must be met to have access to the extension of the service. In addition to receiving the five installments from the original schedule, the beneficiary must:

Have an income of up to half the minimum wage per person or a family income of up to three wages Be at least 18 years old (except teenage mothers). month; Have a taxable income of a maximum of R $ 28,559.70 in 2019 and not taxable or taxed directly at source (payroll discount) of a maximum of R $ 40,000 reais; Not owning a house, land or other property for an amount of R $ 300,000 in 2019; Not to have been included this year in the income tax returns of third parties (spouse, child or partner).

