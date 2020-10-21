“The moment is here”: Görges surprisingly ends his tennis career | Free press

Regensburg (AP) – Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Julia Görges ended her career with moving words directed at her sport.

“Dear tennis,” the longtime 31-year-old German number two wrote alongside a childhood photo with a tennis racket: “I always knew I will feel it when the right time is right for you. say goodbye – the moment There. ”She’s ready to“ close the tennis chapter and start a new one, ”which she looks forward to.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Bad Oldesloerin, who lives in Regensburg, decided to retire from tennis. Ten years after his first of a total of seven titles on the WTA tour and two good years after entering the Wimbledon semifinals. After the several-month hiatus, Görges only played in Rome and the French Open, but lost early in the first and second rounds. The second round in Paris against her Swabian colleague Laura Siegemund was her last match.

German tennis loses a player of the golden generation around three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki and former top 10 Andrea Petkovic. Former world number one Kerber congratulated her longtime companion “on a great career” and said: “Something you can be proud of forever.” She wishes him “all the best for the exciting time that begins now”.

One of the biggest successes of Görges’ career was winning the tournament in Stuttgart in 2011. In 2014 she was part of the Fed Cup squad, which reached the final but lost to the Czech Republic. host in Prague. In the summer of 2018, she entered the top ten as world number nine. She won her last title in Auckland in 2019. Right now the six-foot athlete is in 45th place in the world rankings, most recently she has also made a name for herself with her coaching changes.

“In the Fed Cup, Jule was an absolutely reliable and valuable team player,” said long-time former Fed Cup team manager Barbara Rittner. Of course, the decision triggered “some sadness”, explained the director of German women’s tennis: “But I can very well understand that in these difficult times you treat the end of your career more intensely and then take the plunge” . Last December, the double specialist Anna-Lena Grönefeld had already stopped.

When she started at the age of five, she “never thought we would get this far together,” Görges wrote of tennis. She is grateful for having learned “to face the toughest defeats” and to profit from the “biggest wins”. “You will be in my heart forever,” she said.