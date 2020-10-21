Coronavrus: Bolsonaro excludes buying “vaccine from China” and contradicts himself in argument

Update (10/21/2020) – RB

In the aftermath of the federal government’s confirmation of the purchase of 46 million doses of CoronaVac, President Jair Bolsonaro said he would not disclose the acquisition by the Department of Health. This candidate – created by the private Sinovac laboratory – has been tested by the Butantan Institute, with the approval of the Governor of São Paulo, João Doria.

According to Bolsonaro, the government would only buy drugs whose effectiveness “scientifically proven by the Ministry of Health and certified by Anvisa”. It should be remembered that the results of the efficacy tests of CoronaVac have not yet been published, but the previous data shows a level of safety above 98%.

“For my government, any vaccine, before being made available to the population, must be scientifically proven by the Ministry of Health and certified by Anvisa. The Brazilian people will not be anyone’s guinea pig. There is no justification for a billionaire financial contribution to a drug that has not even passed its testing phase. In view of the above, my decision is not to purchase the vaccine. “

The president also reportedly sent a message to ministers, with the statement that “We will not buy vaccine from China,” as the 360 ​​site reports.

Contradiction

Although it has said it will not buy the Chinese vaccine because it has no proven efficacy or authorization by Anvisa, the Brazilian government has already bet on other initiatives that also did not respond. to these requirements.

One of them was the production of 18 years of stockpile of chloroquine by the military in a few months, for more than 1.5 million reais – under investigation by the prosecution and the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU). The drug has been revoked in the United States, banned at Albert Einstein Hospital and its effectiveness has been ruled out by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Another was the purchase of 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, for 1.9 billion reais. She, in addition to not being authorized by Anvisa, is still in phase 3 of the clinical study – the same as in CoronaVac – but should not be ready until after the candidate experienced by the Butantan Institute.

So, do you agree with Bolsonaro’s decision or do you want the Ministry of Health to finalize the purchase of the Butantan and Sinovac vaccine? Give us your opinion!

Original text (20/10/2020)

Coronavirus: Federal government signs contract to purchase 46 million doses of CoronaVac

The federal government has just announced the acquisition of 46 million doses of CoronaVac via SUS. The vaccine was developed and tested by Chinese pharmaceutical company SinoVac in partnership with the government of the state of São Paulo and the Butantan Institute.

The news comes a day after the press conference chaired by Governor João Doria and the hematologist and director of the Butantan Dimas Covas Institute in which preliminary data on the safety of CoronaVac was released. According to the doctor, CoronaVac is the vaccine with the safest profile among all those tested against COVID-19, with the most common side effect, headache (headache), affecting only 15% of volunteers.

Also during the press conference, João Doria said that negotiations with the Union are underway, with a meeting to settle the details of the planned production and distribution operation with the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, for this Wednesday (21). Today’s meeting, which defined the purchase of the vaccine, was also attended by heads of 23 other states in the country.

Vaccination with CoronaVac is expected to begin in January 2021 and is included in the national immunization schedule, with no priority for residents of the state of São Paulo. Despite this, as Dimas Covas warned, the schedule could be delayed. According to the doctor, the last stage of the tests is crippled by the lack of elderly volunteers. “We need proof that the vaccine works in at least 61 cases. It’s statistically possible, but we have no control over reality, ”he said.