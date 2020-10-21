Oi Place advertised as a store to offer connected products and services

In order to offer the possibility of acquiring products and services that can offer a more connected life, Oi officially presented yesterday in Rio de Janeiro his latest bet, Oi Place.

Seen as part of Oi’s strategy to transform the company into a mainstream brand of content, services and products, the operator’s official market has arrived with offers on more than 50 products, including discounts on tablets, mesh routers and more.

Also according to the company, the product catalog includes more than 3000 options available, including products from well-known Brazilian brands such as Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, Microsoft, Xiaomi, Intelbras, Dlink, Tp-Link, Multilaser, Pixel TI, TecNeo, among others.

“Our idea goes beyond the sale of products. We want to offer a curatorship to improve the digital life of the customer, with complete connectivity solutions. Today, we have already connected more than 1.8 million customers with Oi Fibra, which is the country’s fastest growing fiber optic internet. And now, with Oi Place, we also offer products which, together with the speed and stability of the connection, will ensure a truly complete experience, ”says Roberto Guenzburger, Director of Consumer and Commercial Marketing at Oi.

In parallel with the marketplace presented, the company has also formalized the advantage club Oi + Alegria, in partnership with EasyLive and which promises to bring benefits to the customer, who can offer discounts of up to 70% on products and services without the need to accumulate points. . An interesting point is that the program (which has three Gold, Silver or Bronze classifications) offers not only products but also services like online personal trainer and nutritionist, personal development courses, in addition to games, newspapers, magazines and digital books.

Finally, we also have information related to Oi Play, a service to offer content via streaming that can be purchased with service packages from the operator, after revealing the extension up to 60 channels, including names known as Discovery Kids, Discovery Unique, Noggin, ESPN, FOX, HBO, Telecine, CN Já, EI Plus and Paramount +.