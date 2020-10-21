Digital Spending in Hospitality Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution with Accenture, Capgemini, IBM

Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Accenture PLC, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Zendesk, Inc., Cognizant, SAS Institute Inc.

Definition

The global digital outsourcing opportunity for service providers in the Travel & Hospitality industry will be set at USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 4 billion at 20% CAGR by 2022. The industry continues to see large investments in connected travel experiences for customers through initiatives such as new-age design and data-driven personalization supported by AI and ML. Large global travel and hotel companies are building multi-faceted partner ecosystems to offer, design, and offer wonderful experiences to their customers. Digital spending in the hospitality industry includes spending by businesses to improve user experience. Digitization is achieved through various channels such as the web, social media, digital marketing, gamification, and mobility. The introduction of various technological solutions helps to improve the digital experience of the user according to expectations and requirements. Digital editions in the hotel industry play a crucial role in retaining old customers and attracting new customers in order to expand the customer base in the hotel industry. Digital spending in the hospitality industry spans different phases of the customer lifecycle, from awareness-raising, engagement, purchase, and relationship to support services. These phases require different solutions, depending on the requirements of this particular phase and specific to the hotel industry.

Digital Spending in Hospitality Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Components (Software, Services), Nature of Business (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customer (B2C), Business to Business to Customer (B2B2C)), Features (Social Media, Gamification, Digital Marketing, Mobility), Device Used (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Others)

Market Trend

Increasing Customer Expectations In Terms Of User Experience

The Trend of Using Cloud-Based Software Is Popular and Preferred Mostly

Rapid Response to Queries and Faster Support Facilities Demanded By Customers

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Consistent Customer Experience

Rising Digital Awareness and High Spending On the Luxury Products

Increasing Participation of People in Social Media Globally

Opportunities

A Rise in Implementation of Omni-Channel Approach

Advancements in Technology

Adoption of Various Technological Solutions in Enhancing the Userâ€™s Digital Experience

Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market.

Types of Products, Applications and Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Digital Spending in Hospitality market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period.

The Digital Spending in Hospitality market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Digital Spending in Hospitality market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Digital Spending in Hospitality Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market

The report highlights Digital Spending in Hospitality market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Digital Spending in Hospitality market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

