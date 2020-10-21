IPhone 12: first teardown video reveals methods to make the phone smaller and thinner

The iPhone 12 was introduced last week with the main highlights being the implementation of 5G connectivity, the advanced camera capabilities capable of recording in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and the new Apple A14 Bionic processor, which promises to offer a significant leap in terms of performance and efficiency. thanks to the adoption of 5nm lithography.

However, one of the interesting points that has gone unnoticed by many is the significant reduction in dimensions of the iPhone 12. According to Apple, the new generation is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter than the iPhone. iPhone 11, still which kept the same 6.1-inch screen. Now, the Hic Tech channel demonstrates some of the methods used by the Cupertino giant to achieve such an evolution in the first disassembly video of the device.

The goal of production is precisely to compare the two generations, and while there aren’t many details about the internal components of the iPhone 12, it is already possible to notice a few interesting points. The OLED panel used in the device appears to be thinner, and the Taptic Engine is also the target of cuts.

Other highlights of the video are a brief overview of the camera system, proof that we have a smaller 2815mAh battery, as well as some details about the MagSafe system, which works oddly on Android smartphones as well. You can see the full video below:

The iPhone 12 hits the market this Friday, October 23, at a cost of $ 699 (~ R $ 3,913). Although it’s already listed on Apple’s nationwide website, there are still no predictions for price or availability, although rumors point to values ​​that could reach 14,000 with the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

