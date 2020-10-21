Drug Screening Market Size Set to Surpass USD 4.9 billion By 2025 | 10.0% CAGR

Selbyville, Delaware, Global Drug Screening Market report added by Market studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

Driven by increasing consumption of drug & alcohol, stringent regulations mandating drug and alcohol testing the global drug increasing market is witnessing various opportunities over the forecast period. Furthermore, government funding, and novel product development are anticipated to compel growth in the market.

As per the analyst, Global Drug Screening Market valued approximately USD 4.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dragewerk, Labcorp, Quest Diagonstics, Alfa Scientific Desings, Lifeloc, MPD Inc., Orasure

Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics, Roche, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Drug Screening Product

Analytical Instruments

Rapid Testing Devices

Drug Screen Services

By Sample Type:

Urine Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair Samples

Other Samples

By End-Use:

Workplace

Criminals Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies (CJSALEA)

Drug Treatments Centre

Pain Management Centre

Schools & Colleges

Hospitals

Individual Users

Drug Testing Laboratories

Global Drug Screening Market In-Depth Analysis

Global Drug Screening Market competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, regional presence, Global Drug Screening Market sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top key players of the Global Drug Screening Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Global Drug Screening Market?

What are the highest competitors in the market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What are the Global Drug Screening Market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Global Drug Screening Market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Content:

Summary List of Abbreviations Scope of the Report Global Drug Screening Market Research Methodology Global Drug Screening Market Introduction Global Drug Screening Market Landscape Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Country Market Growth Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Market Size and Forecast

