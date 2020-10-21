At 22.7% CAGR, Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market Progressing Over USD 3.20 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market also covers top key players analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market is valued approximately USD 3.20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Biometrics-as-a-service facilitated cloud-based authentication and identification for an enterprise to identify an individual through their behavioral and biological characteristics. The approach offers multiple benefits such as accessibility and easy implementation at any endpoint on the network and reduced subscription cost. In addition, biometric-as-a-service is gaining popularity as it is a far more secure than traditional forms of entry codes such as locks, pin and passwords. This technology is also leveraging statistical, computing, mathematical and imaging methods to map a detailed identity of an individual for high-risk security clearances. Further, the growth of the market is witnessed owing to the growing usage of mobile devices and increasing demand for cost-effective solutions to access advanced biometrics capabilities.

Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market segmentation:

By Scanner Type:

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Recognition

Facial Recognition

Voice Recognition

Others

By Application:

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Web and Workplace

By End-user:

Government

Retail

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

Major Companies in this report:

NEC Corporation

Thales Group

M2SYS Technology

Fujitsu Limited

Aware Inc.

Leidos

Nuance Communications Inc.

Certibio

BioID AG

IDEMIA France SAS

