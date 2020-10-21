Business
At 22.7% CAGR, Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market Progressing Over USD 3.20 billion by 2027
Selbyville, Delaware, Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market also covers top key players analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.
Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market is valued approximately USD 3.20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Biometrics-as-a-service facilitated cloud-based authentication and identification for an enterprise to identify an individual through their behavioral and biological characteristics. The approach offers multiple benefits such as accessibility and easy implementation at any endpoint on the network and reduced subscription cost. In addition, biometric-as-a-service is gaining popularity as it is a far more secure than traditional forms of entry codes such as locks, pin and passwords. This technology is also leveraging statistical, computing, mathematical and imaging methods to map a detailed identity of an individual for high-risk security clearances. Further, the growth of the market is witnessed owing to the growing usage of mobile devices and increasing demand for cost-effective solutions to access advanced biometrics capabilities.
Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market segmentation:
By Scanner Type:
Fingerprint Recognition
Iris Recognition
Palm Recognition
Facial Recognition
Voice Recognition
Others
By Application:
Site Access Control
Time Recording
Mobile Application
Web and Workplace
By End-user:
Government
Retail
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Others
Major Companies in this report:
NEC Corporation
Thales Group
M2SYS Technology
Fujitsu Limited
Aware Inc.
Leidos
Nuance Communications Inc.
Certibio
BioID AG
IDEMIA France SAS
