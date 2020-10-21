As per Report, Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Growing at 30% CAGR by 2027

Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market is valued at approximately USD 68 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is the financial practice of lending money to businesses or individuals through using online services that match lenders with borrowers. P2P lending is usually developed to operate with reduced overhead and offer the services more reasonably priced than conventional financial institutions.

As a result, lenders can get higher returns in comparison to investment products and savings offered by banks, while borrowers can make money at a lower rate of interest, even after the P2P lending firms get hold of a fee for providing the match-making platform and credit checking the borrower. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world has been adversely impacting the banking and financial sector, due to the government imposed strict actions on movement and there are lower possibilities to access banking infrastructure. Thus, traditional banks are unable to deliver financial facilities, however, in these modern days, P2P lending companies are offering all the financial facilities, which has resulted in widening the customer base for P2P lending platforms during the COVID-19 crisis thereby, influencing the growth of the global Peer-to-Peer Lending market.

Key Companies in this report:

Avant Inc.

Funding Circle Limited

Kabbage Inc.

Lending Club Corporation

LendingTree, LLC

On Deck Capital, Inc.

Prosper Marketplace Inc.

RateSetter

Social Finance Inc.

Zopa Limited

Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market segmentation:

By Business Model:

Alternate Marketplace Lending

Traditional Lending

By Type:

Consumer Lending

Business Lending

By End-User:

Consumer Credit Loans

Small Business Loans

Student Loans

Real Estate Loans

By geography:

The report provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

