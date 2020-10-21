Healthcare Chatbots Market Soaring at 21.25% CAGR and Reach 499 million by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, MarketStudyReport.com offers report on Global Healthcare Chatbots Market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts by 2025.

Global Healthcare Chatbots Scope:

Increasing Internet connectivity speed and rapidly increasing adaptation of smart device, innovation and various initiatives by the healthcare companies to boost the healthcare chatbots, and increasing demand for virtual assistance, Application Programming Interface (API), mobile platform compatibility, are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Healthcare Chatbots Market.

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market to reach USD 499 million by 2025. Global Healthcare Chatbots Market valued approximately USD 88.1 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.25% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnerships, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and gives an all-round outlook through 2025. The global market size for human vaccines is anticipated to observe tremendous growth projections by 2025.

Leading Key Companies Profiled in this Report:

Anboto, Creative Virtual, eGain, Inbenta, Nuance, CX Company, Ecreation, GetAbby, H-care, Next IT, Synthetix, Viclone, Your.MD, Healthtap Inc., Sensely Inc., Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Baidu, Ada Digital Health Ltd., PACT Care BV, Woebot Labs Inc., GYANT.Com Inc.

Brief segmentation of Global Healthcare Chatbots Market:

By Component:

Software

Service

By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Application:

Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

By End Use:

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Others

