Nairo Quintana operated on both knees | Free press

Bogotá / Paris (dpa) – Colombian professional cyclist Nairo Quintana has had surgery on both knees, according to media reports. Coincident reports from Colombia said the operation in Lyon took place on Wednesday.

“We did physiotherapy, but we absolutely have to do a little surgery on both knees. It’s better for a much faster and safer recovery, ”Quintana said in a video on social media. He had recently ended his season prematurely. The former Giro and Vuelta winner said last week he would likely have to undergo surgery after breaking his left kneecap. In this year’s Tour de France, Quintana only finished 17th After the end of the tour, details of an anti-doping raid on his team became known. Quintana rejected all of the allegations in a statement. “I have never doped and no banned substance has been found,” he added last week.