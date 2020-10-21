Acer announces three 11 Gen Intel Core TravelMate laptops for commercial use

Acer continues with news for this Wednesday (21). In addition to compact laptops and models for creative professionals, the company has also expanded its TravelMate business line with three new laptops: TravelMate Spin P4, TravelMate P4 and TravelMate P2.

They are distinguished by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors, dedicated NVIDIA GPU, 4G LTE eSIM connectivity and MIL-STD 810G military endurance certification.

The TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 were built to MIL-STD-810G and have protective features for everyday situations, such as a spill-resistant keyboard and impact-resistant edges, to withstand drops or accidental shocks.

The speakers are positioned upward to enable video conferencing with clearer sound. The two most robust models are still less than 18mm thick, with weights of 1.53kg in Spin P4 and 1.45kg in P4. The TravelMate P2 has a 20mm thick textured top cover and weighs 1.625kg.

New TravelMate laptops arrive with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and integrated Iris Xe graphics, or a dedicated GPU up to NVIDIA GeForce MX350. In memory, there is up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

In autonomy, the TravelMate Spin P4 and TravelMate P4 batteries last up to 15 hours, while TravelMate P2 offers up to 13 hours. The Spin P4 features a 14 inch Full HD display with scratch resistant Gorilla Glass and can rotate 360 ​​degrees in laptop, stand, tent or tablet mode.

All three models feature Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) and eSIM 4G LTE connectivity. In addition, there is an Intel Thunderbolt 4 port, for data transfers up to 40 Gbps. Both P4 models come with the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 installed, for added security.

Acer indicated that there was no confirmation of the date of marketing of the products in Brazil. Additionally, the company added that prices and availability vary by region.

What do you think of the new Acer laptops for corporate use? Tell us!