Powerful! Acer updates ConceptD lineup with new laptops and desktop model

In addition to compact laptops, Acer has formalized new laptop and desktop models for the ConceptD line. The product series is aimed at professionals looking for more powerful products.

In total, there are two laptop models: ConceptD 7 and Pro 7. Among the conventional PCs, Acer has added the ConceptD 300 to the product family. TudoCelular has followed the next @ acer and is giving you the details:

Acer ConceptD 7 and 7 Pro

ConceptD 7 laptops focus on performance and portability for creative professionals who want to work outside of the home or office and need the power to create on the go. They have a thin and light frame in a bold color, with a protective ceramic coating on the metal surfaces.

Both models feature 10th Generation Intel Core processors, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +), Thunderbolt 3 technology and a 15.6-inch 4K IPS display – with 100% Adobe RGB color .

The most basic variant features GPUs up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER MaxQ. The ConceptD 7 Pro version features up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card, with 3,072 CUDA cores, 48 ​​RT cores, 384 Tensor cores and 16 GB of super-fast memory.

Both also come with a custom-designed thermal cooling solution, consisting of three high-efficiency fans and Vortex Glor technology, to create an aerodynamic flow with little noise.

In terms of connectivity, there are USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB-C with DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 3. To top it off, there’s always DTS X: Ultra Audio to deliver high sound quality.

Acer ConceptD 300

With a timeless white design, the ConceptD 300 comes with an 18-liter medium tower and wooden panel on top, in addition to a black faceplate. The front air intake with triangular details and side ventilation promise efficient and quiet cooling – below 40 dBA.

In the technical specifications there are processors up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7, video cards up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and up to 64 GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 memory. at most 1 TB.

The ports consist of USB 3.2, an SD card slot and USB-C, with support for multiple monitors and up to 10 Gbps data transfer.

Rates and availability

Both ConceptD 7 and 7 Pro laptops will arrive in the United States in December this year, for suggested prices of US $ 3,299 (~ R $ 18,430) and US $ 3,499 (~ R $ 19,550), respectively. .

The ConceptD 300 desktop computer has no date or price to land in the North American country. But in Europe, the PC will be launched next November, at a cost of € 1,299 (~ R $ 8,620). All products do not yet have a confirmation of arrival in Brazil.

What do you think of the new products in the Acer ConceptD professional range? Join us!