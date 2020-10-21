Apple releases stable iOS and iPadOS 14.1 with 10-bit HDR videos for iPhone 8 and lots of fixes

A day after making the new HomePod 14.1 available with HomePod Mini support and Intercom mode, Apple has officially released the stable versions of iOS and iPadOS 14.1. The update doesn’t bring much news in general, with the main goal of fixing several bugs present in iOS 14, but it should appeal to owners of slightly older iPhones with a very welcome feature.

Starting with the fixes, we have fixes for several flaws found in Home screen widgets, as well as a bug that reduced folder size and another that removed an app from folders when another was added. In addition, flaws were also fixed that prevented zeros from appearing on the calculator, sent emails by incorrect secondary addresses, reduced the resolution of played videos and more.

The biggest highlight, however, was the addition of content playback in the “Photos” app in 10-bit HDR on iPhone 8 and later models. The novelty arrives as a possible way to allow more users in the Apple ecosystem to watch videos produced with the iPhone 12 family, capable of recording 4K videos in Dolby Vision HDR format.

Buyers of the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, which launched at the Apple event last month, also benefited from iOS 14.1, with fixes to a flaw that prevented family members from properly setting up watches , in addition to an error that incorrectly showed the wearable body material in the dedicated iPhone app.

IOS and iPadOS 14.1 are now available for download, just go to the Software Update tab in the “General” section of the Settings app for the installation to begin.

