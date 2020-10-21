Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market Industry is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2027 || Compumedics Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, General Electric Company

A most recent review on Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market is led covering different associations of the business from various topographies to think of 100+ page report. The examination is an ideal blend of subjective and quantitative data featuring key market improvements, challenges that industry and rivalry is looking alongside whole investigation and new open door accessible and may slant in Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market showcase. The report connects the authentic information from 2013 to 2018 and anticipated till 2027*. Market analysis included here gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the fastest development amid the estimate forecast frame. And not to mention, before giving it to the end users, all this information is assessed and validated by the market experts. Some are the key and developing players that are a piece of inclusion and have being profiled are BioTelemetry Inc., Onduo LLC., Medtronic, Compumedics Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and more.

Market Analysis: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market

Patient monitoring systems continue their upward trend due to the rising preference of home cares, and remote monitoring. This trend will help establish the global patient monitoring system market with a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and is estimated to reach USD 30.62 billion by 2026.

The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been examined in the most excellent Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market report. A number of estimations and calculations have been executed in this market report by assuming definite base year and the historic year. It is a professional and detailed report that highlights primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This market research report is a resource for getting current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The report also analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market

Global patient monitoring systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient monitoring systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market

Some of the major players operating in patient monitoring system market are BioTelemetry Inc., Onduo LLC., Medtronic, Compumedics Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Masimo, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Care Innovations LLC., Smiths Group plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunTech Medical Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO. LTD. among others

Market Definition: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market

Patient monitoring devices are the devices that are used to monitor or diagnose the patient’s conditions and symptoms. These devices help in monitoring patient’s status continuously.

The market has developed and advanced over the years and the patients can be monitored online and their reports are available remotely.

Market Drivers

These devices help steadily monitor the patients’ health and helps identify the severity of the disease

Growing preference given to home care is also driving this industry due to the demand for remote monitoring devices required for proper home care

Market Restraints

High cost of this technology is one of the major factor currently hindering the market growth of the industry

With stringent government regulations regarding these devices are also one of the major factors halting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market

By Product

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Implantable Loop Recorders Cardiac Output Monitors Event Monitors Smart Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Monitors

Neuromonitoring Devices Electroencephalography Machines Electromyography Machines Intracranial Pressure Monitors Magnetoencephalography Machines Transcranial Doppler Machines Cerebral Oximeters

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Capnographs Spirometers Peak Flow Meters

Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices Low-acuity Monitors Mid-acuity Monitors High-acuity Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Disposables Systems

Temperature Monitoring Devices Digital Infrared Analog Temperature Strips

Weight Monitoring Devices Digital Analog



By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Home Care

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Smiths Medical introduced three innovative new products such as the Invasive Blood Pressure Monitoring System, The aerFree Airway Management System, the CADD it mainly helps in meeting the challenging needs of critical patients

In November 2014, Intel-GE Care Innovation Launches New Solution to Connect Clinicians, Patients, and Family Caregivers in the Home, this platform helps in remote patient monitoring by providing intuitive and easy-to-use technology that enables, clinicians, patients, care providers, to collaborate for better care in the home. The main aims is to improve the patient’s health while also simplifying the life of a family caregiver, keeping the patient at home where they want to be most

