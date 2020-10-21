New human organ found in the skull after going unnoticed by more than 300 years of studies

Medicine never ceases to amaze us, we have already seen incredible examples of artificial organs like the world’s first bionic eye to be implanted in a person and a revolutionary technique that makes organs transparent. However, today a new human organ has been discovered in the skull after more than 300 years of studying human anatomy.

The new organ is a pair of salivary glands located above the palate and behind the nose and was discovered by Dr Wouter Vougel and his team at the Netherlands Cancer Institute when analyzing high-resolution brain scans. See where they are:

The pair of glands has been named tubal glands because they are located above the so-called torus. The article published in the journal Radiotherapy & Oncology again cites the importance of the discovery, unprecedented in more than 300 years of study of human anatomy, since the glands are very well hidden in the cranial structure.

To give you an idea, experts say you would only be able to find them if scientists looked for them exactly through a PSMA PET / CT scanner, which is typically used to check for tumors.

Also, it’s fair to say that the finding has yet to be validated by further studies, but experts have already found the glands in two corpses, a man and a woman, further validating the finding that could change the way whose doctors around the world can analyze diseases in the region.