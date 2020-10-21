Struff reaches the round of 16 in Cologne | Free press

Cologne (dpa) – A week after his surprising first round at the ATP tournament in Cologne, tennis professional Jan-Lennard Struff reached the round of 16 with a greatly improved performance in the second tournament in the Cologne arena.

German Davis Cup player Warstein beat Italian clay specialist Marco Cecchinato on Wednesday 6: 3, 6: 1 and will now face Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the next round. “I wanted to do better than last week. I also managed to do that, ”said the 30-year-old.

German double Daniel Altmaier / Oscar Otte (Kempen / Cologne) missed the quarter-finals. The duo lost to Marcus Daniel / Philipp Oswald (New Zealand / Austria) 4: 6, 1: 6.