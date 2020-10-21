Global video analytics market size, share to generate USD 10.87 billion by 2026 – Industry News

According to the research report titled ‘Video Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Software, Services); By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise); By Application (Crowd Management, Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection, License Plate Recognition, Motion Detection); By End User (BFSI, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Transportation, Government, Smart Cities, Retail); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2020- 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global video analytics market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 10.87 billion by the year 2026.

The growth of worldwide video analytics market is primarily driven by rising adoption of the technology in airports, manufacturing, financial services, banking, and retail sectors as well as inclination towards using automated solutions across various industries.

Mounting applications of IoT (Internet of Things) is further aiding the market expansion. It is to be noted that IoT plays a key role in video analytics. The technology aids in minimizing the workload among security staff and management. It also helps in acquiring full value of surveillance video solutions by implementing and leveraging the capabilities of IP camera systems.

Rising adoption of video analytics in manufacturing, industrial, automation, retail and across various cities is also stimulating the industry outlook. Increasing applications of such technology in traffic monitoring, crowd counting, facial recognition, license plate detection and motion detections systems is augmenting global video analytics market remuneration.

Apart from this, increasing awareness pertaining to benefits of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and bring your own device (BYOD) in tandem with growing demand for cloud-based video analytics are adding traction to the overall market.

Increasing development of smart cities, inclination towards using technologically advanced products & solutions and growing demand for business intelligence are favoring worldwide video analytics market trends. However, bad weather or poor lighting conditions may negatively impact the market scenario. In addition, high installation cost and rising privacy concerns may also act as restraining factors to the overall market growth.

Regionally, North America currently accounts for a considerable share in global video analytics industry and is predicted to expand consistently during the study period. Focus towards adopting video surveillance systems over conventional solutions in order to improve security and safety is favoring the regional market outlook. High concentration of leading companies and escalating investments by public and private entities are also facilitating the business scenario in North America.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific video analytics industry is expected to showcase highest CAGR through 2026. Increasing number of regional companies, surging investments towards reinforcing technological expertise, and rapid smart cities development are positively swaying the market dynamics in APAC.

The major contenders in global video analytics market are AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., intuVision Inc., PureTech Systems Inc., Avigilon Corporation, Qognify Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Genetec Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., and IBM Corp. among others.

