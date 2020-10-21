International

What’s new on Netflix: see what’s coming to the catalog in November 2020

rej October 21, 2020

This week, the Netflix catalog features premieres of blockbuster movies and series, such as the horror “It: A Thing,” based on the bestselling Stephen King, which debuted in streaming on the 18th and the sixth season of “The Flash”, which arrived in the catalog yesterday, the 20th.

Now, however, it’s time to find out which titles will hit the list of content available on the streaming giant’s service during the month of November.

As always, some original titles make up the list of movies and series. In these cases, the fourth season of “The Crown” and the premiere of “A Queen is Born” stand out. The films are marked by the arrival of the animation “Bob Esponja: O Incrível Resgate”, “Rosa e Momo” and “O Caderno de Tomy”.

Well-acclaimed non-original films such as “The Aviator” and “Jurassic World: Threatened Kingdom” are also on the mailing list. Plus, the list is also chock-full of Christmas-themed movies and series, to celebrate the arrival of the year-end festivities.

Now, let’s go – check out the list of movies, series, documentaries, and anime that will debut in November in the Netflix catalog:

rej

Related Articles

October 20, 2020
0

Global Thin Film Transistor Lcd Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Planar Systems, Inc. (U.S.), ADFLOW Networks Inc. (Canada), NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (Japan), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), etc.

Farm Management Software Market
October 13, 2020
24

Wireless Ev Charging Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast 2026 Continental Ag, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation

October 17, 2020
5

Medical Sensors : Outlook and Strategic Insights And Key Business Influencing Factors To 2020 – 2027 | Top Companies- MEMSIC, Inc, Universal Biosensors, Biosensors International Group

October 20, 2020
11

Global Insurance Agency Management System Market Research Report 2020 | Agency Matrix, Sapiens/Maximum Processing, Zywave, Vertafore, XDimensional Technologies, HawkSoft, and more

Close