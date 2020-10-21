What’s new on Netflix: see what’s coming to the catalog in November 2020

This week, the Netflix catalog features premieres of blockbuster movies and series, such as the horror “It: A Thing,” based on the bestselling Stephen King, which debuted in streaming on the 18th and the sixth season of “The Flash”, which arrived in the catalog yesterday, the 20th.

Now, however, it’s time to find out which titles will hit the list of content available on the streaming giant’s service during the month of November.

As always, some original titles make up the list of movies and series. In these cases, the fourth season of “The Crown” and the premiere of “A Queen is Born” stand out. The films are marked by the arrival of the animation “Bob Esponja: O Incrível Resgate”, “Rosa e Momo” and “O Caderno de Tomy”.

Well-acclaimed non-original films such as “The Aviator” and “Jurassic World: Threatened Kingdom” are also on the mailing list. Plus, the list is also chock-full of Christmas-themed movies and series, to celebrate the arrival of the year-end festivities.

Now, let’s go – check out the list of movies, series, documentaries, and anime that will debut in November in the Netflix catalog: